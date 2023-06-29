Home » Mai Tijiang: Our goal this year is to be the champion. Guoan has the most fans in China.
Sports

Mai Tijiang: Our goal this year is to be the champion. Guoan has the most fans in China.

by admin

share to

Scan the QR code with WeChat

Share to friends and circle of friends

Live it, June 29th, in the 13th round of the Chinese Super League, Shanghai Haigang defeated Beijing Guoan 2-1 away. After the game, Maitijiang, who scored a goal for Haigang, was interviewed.

——Comment on this game

Mai Tijiang: This game is an away game for us. Beijing has a new coach, and the atmosphere at home is very good. In China, Beijing Guoan has the most fans.

—— Talk about getting 3 points

Mai Tijiang: Our goal this year is to win the championship, and we must score points against strong teams.

(Tiger)

Special statement: The above content (including pictures or videos if any) is uploaded and published by users of the self-media platform “NetEase”. This platform only provides information storage services.

Notice: The content above (including the pictures and videos if any) is uploaded and posted by a user of NetEase Hao, which is a social media platform and only provides information storage services.

See also  Guoan went to Meizhou to undergo a 7-day medical isolation observation before preparing for normal games – yqqlm

You may also like

Li Kaier previously rejected the invitation of the...

N’Golo Kanté new owner of a football club...

Son Heung-min (Tottenham) loses a year after age...

A hustler and the worst character. He only...

Formula 1 ‘sprint’ races: What is the format?

On the 28th, Ke Jie advanced, Li Xuanhao...

Wimbledon: Novak for the fifth time en suite...

Hearts and Hibernian fined by Scottish FA for...

the Council of State judges the regulations of...

Caroline Wozniacki: Former WTA number one reveals tennis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy