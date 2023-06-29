Mai Tijiang: Our goal this year is to be the champion. Guoan has the most fans in China.

share to

Live it, June 29th, in the 13th round of the Chinese Super League, Shanghai Haigang defeated Beijing Guoan 2-1 away. After the game, Maitijiang, who scored a goal for Haigang, was interviewed.

——Comment on this game

Mai Tijiang: This game is an away game for us. Beijing has a new coach, and the atmosphere at home is very good. In China, Beijing Guoan has the most fans.

—— Talk about getting 3 points

Mai Tijiang: Our goal this year is to win the championship, and we must score points against strong teams.

Special statement: The above content (including pictures or videos if any) is uploaded and published by users of the self-media platform “NetEase”. This platform only provides information storage services.

