Make history!Ding Liren becomes the first Chinese men’s world chess champion – Xinhua English.news.cn

3
- Make history!Ding Liren becomes first Chinese men’s world chess champion Jinyang.com
- Ding Liren beats a strong Russian player and becomes China’s first world chess champion RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Ding Liren won the championship and made history! |Ding Liren|Chess|Championship Sina
- Ding Liren beats Russian chess player to become China’s first world chess champion – International – Instant World | Sin Chew Daily
- Ding Liren defeats Russian opponent and becomes the first Chinese chess champion | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Buffalo, massacre at the supermarket: 18-year-old supremacist kills 10 people live on the web