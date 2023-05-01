SpaceX is not the only one playing in space!Dreams Across Space: Challengers from the Folk – Electric Otter Girl

Recently, it seems that there have been news about private companies launching spacecraft to challenge the moon landing, but in fact, private companies have been challenging space exploration for a long time, and there are more challengers than you can imagine. As for the origin of the private space race, it is also true. Existing competitions: Lunar X Prize is a non-governmental moon landing space competition sponsored by Google. I will not introduce the competition in this article. If you are interested, please leave a message to let the editor know. I will tell you when I have a chance

This time, the editor is here to introduce a few ambitious challengers who want to take the lead in private moon landing. Let’s take a look at these brave challengers!

SpaceX

Thanks to Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla Motors, for his high profile, SpaceX, established in 2002, should be the most well-known space exploration technology company. The biggest news recently should be the test launch of the starship that exploded after flying for 4 minutes Bar!Although many people watched this incident with a mocking mentality, but as The first case of private moon landing As mentioned in this article, in fact, the fact that this “largest rocket in history” can be ignited and launched is a huge success, and it also provides a lot of data to lay a good foundation for the future

ispace

The Japan-based Space Exploration Technology Corporation, established in 2010, plans to conduct a commercial mission to the moon, and received financial support from the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) in 2019. It was really just a few days ago The “White Rabbit R” that won the first place in the private moon landing originated from ispace

Blue Origin

A space exploration technology company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, established in 2000, Blue Origin and SpaceX are one of the reasons why civilian space exploration has been dubbed an aristocratic game, maybe not the richest but said to be the most Not too famous.In 2021, Jeff Bezos, the founder of the longest spaceman, and the youngest spaceman (Daemon, 18 years old) were successfully carried on a short space trip. They went straight up and down for a few minutes, and have accumulated 6 times so far. flight experience

SpaceIL

The Israel-based space exploration technology company was established in 2011. SpaceIL is one of the Lunar X Prize contestants. It is not an exaggeration to say that this company is born for adventure and dreams. The reason why the company was founded was that a young engineer named Yariv Bash (Yariv Bash) recruited two other engineers for the competition. They had no money to raise money to catch up with rich Israelis, and then made The most economical space capsule is another story (really, see Discovery’s “Israeli Moon Landing Plan” for details).In short, SpaceIL fought the big whale with the posture of a small shrimp, making Israel the seventh country with a space vehicle orbiting the moon

failure that brings success

Due to space limitations, I can only select a few private enterprises with stories, but of course the challengers are not only these, but also people from all over the world, rich people, oil kings, ordinary engineers, people who want to realize the dream of space exploration, etc. No matter how high or low, I still continue to work hard

Although no company has successfully landed on the moon yet, but to reduce the cost of space exploration and promote space travel that ordinary people can do, space exploration seems to have failed, but it is actually moving forward steadily! As for if you want to know more anecdotes, please leave a message and let the editor know!See you when we have a chance to talk under the bridge