Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Three first-half goals give defending champions one-sided win
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Three first-half goals give defending champions one-sided win

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Three first-half goals give defending champions one-sided win
Haaland set up Gundogan to score his third Premier League goal of the season

Three first-half goals helped Manchester City see off Aston Villa in their first game since being accused of more than 100 rule breaches by the Premier League.

Those allegations have made it a testing week off the pitch for the defending champions but they responded in impressive style with some vibrant early attacking play, and were able to survive a slightly nervy finish.

It was not quite a vintage display by Pep Guardiola’s side, who will go top of the table if they beat leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, but they were much more like their old selves.

The noisy atmosphere certainly helped. Guardiola had issued a defiant response to the charges before the game, and City’s fans reacted in similar fashion at a vibrant Etihad Stadium, singing songs about their situation and in support of their manager, and also the club’s owner Sheikh Mansour.

City’s players appeared galvanised too, and made the perfect start when Rodri headed home Riyad Mahrez’s corner, but they had to wait until just before the break to add to their lead.

Calum Chambers’ attempt to cut out a Kevin de Bruyne through-ball saw him head the ball beyond his on-rushing keeper Emi Martinez and, although Erling Haaland could not convert from a tight angle, he had the composure to look up and find Ilkay Gundogan for a tap-in.

Mahrez made it 3-0 from the penalty spot soon afterwards, after Jacob Ramsey had clipped Jack Grealish inside the box.

That should have been the end of Villa’s hopes, but they were gifted a way back into the game just after the hour mark.

See also  Camoletto tricolor, Perucca on the podium

Bernardo Silva’s error allowed Ollie Watkins space to run through and he beat Ederson with a cool finish.

City still had the cushion of a two-goal lead but continued to be sloppy when they played out from the back and were grateful to see a long-range effort from Philippe Coutinho deflected just over, while Jhon Duran hit the bar with a fierce volley in the dying seconds.

More follows.

Manchester City

  1. Squad number6Player nameWhat
  2. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
  3. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
  4. Squad number47Player nameThe foot

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number1Player nameAnd Martinez

  2. Squad number18Player nameYoung

  3. Squad number4Player nameSo

  4. Squad number16Player nameChambers

  5. Squad number27Player nameWorthy

  6. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey

  7. Squad number44Player nameKamara

  8. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luis

  9. Squad number10Player nameGood day

  10. Squad number31Player nameBailey

  11. Squad number11Player nameWatkins

  1. Squad number2Player nameCash

  2. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn

  3. Squad number15Player nameAlex Moreno

  4. Squad number22Player nameDurán

  5. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 14Laporte
  • 3Ruben DiasBooked at 41minsSubstituted forAkanjiat 45′minutes
  • 2Walker
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gundogan
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forÁlvarezat 45′minutes
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forWhatat 85′minutes
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forThe footat 69′minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 6What
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 25Akanji
  • 47The foot
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

Aston Villa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1And Martinez
  • 18YoungSubstituted forCoutinhoat 76′minutes
  • 4SoBooked at 63mins
  • 16Chambers
  • 27WorthyBooked at 37minsSubstituted forDuránat 60′minutes
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forCashat 76′minutes
  • 44Kamara
  • 6Douglas Luis
  • 10Good daySubstituted forMcGinnat 60′minutes
  • 31BaileySubstituted forMoreno Loperaat 60′minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 2Cash
  • 7McGinn
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 22Durán
  • 23Coutinho
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 38Sinisalo
  • 48zych
  • 50Swinkels

Referee:
Robert Jones

Attendance:
53,392

