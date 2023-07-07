Man City’s women’s team pays British record fee

Manchester City’s women’s team have strengthened themselves with a record purchase. According to media reports on Friday, the English club transferred more than 300,000 pounds (around 350,000 euros) to VfL Wolfsburg for the Dutch team player Jill Roord.

The 26-year-old midfielder reached the Champions League final with Wolfsburg last season, but lost against FC Barcelona. She won the European Championship with the Netherlands in 2017.

Reuters/Molly Darlington

According to media reports, this is a record fee paid by a British club. The general record in women’s football is around £350,000 (€408,000 at the time), which FC Barcelona paid for English European champion Keira Walsh in 2022.

