Home » Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United: Ilkay Gundogan double settles 2023 FA Cup final
Sports

Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United: Ilkay Gundogan double settles 2023 FA Cup final

by admin
Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United: Ilkay Gundogan double settles 2023 FA Cup final

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice, including the fastest FA Cup final goal ever, as Manchester City beat Manchester United for trophy two of a possible Treble.

The City captain volleyed a stunner into the top corner after 12 seconds.

United skipper Bruno Fernandes levelled with a penalty after Jack Grealish was penalised for handball by the video assistant referee.

Gundogan scored another volley from outside the box, from another Kevin de Bruyne ball, to win it for City.

Pep Guardiola’s side – with the Premier League and FA Cup both won – can complete the Treble next Saturday in Istanbul, when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 18OrtegaBooked at 81mins
  • 3Ruben Dias
  • 25Akanji
  • 2WalkerSubstituted forLaporteat 90+5′minutes
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forThe footat 76′minutes
  • 5Stones
  • 16RodriBooked at 90mins
  • 8Gundogan
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forWhatat 89′minutes
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 6What
  • 14Laporte
  • 19Álvarez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 31Ederson
  • 47The foot
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1by Gea
  • 29Wan-BissakaBooked at 45mins
  • 19Early
  • 2LindelöfSubstituted forMcTominayat 83′minutes
  • 23Shaw
  • 18casemiro
  • 17FredBooked at 79mins
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forgarnachoat 62′minutes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forWeghorstat 78′minutes
  • 10Rashford

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 12Malacia
  • 20Sharing
  • 27Weghorst
  • 28Pellistri
  • 31Butland
  • 36Field
  • 39McTominay
  • 49garnacho

Live Text

You may also like

USFL Week 8 live updates: Maulers lead Gamblers...

The parade of Czechs entertained the stands. We...

The champions will be received at the Generalitat...

Bundesliga: Rapid trembles with bankruptcy in the European...

Diego Simeone (Atlético) remains vague on the future...

Spanish Grand Prix: Max Verstappen on pole after...

winner of the Paris derby, Racing 92 crosses...

Women’s Champions League: Barcelona come back from 2-0...

Handball players Jeřábková and Knedlíková helped Kristiansand to...

2023 World Women’s Volleyball League: Li Yingying scored...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy