Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United: Ilkay Gundogan double settles 2023 FA Cup final

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice, including the fastest FA Cup final goal ever, as Manchester City beat Manchester United for trophy two of a possible Treble.

The City captain volleyed a stunner into the top corner after 12 seconds.

United skipper Bruno Fernandes levelled with a penalty after Jack Grealish was penalised for handball by the video assistant referee.

Gundogan scored another volley from outside the box, from another Kevin de Bruyne ball, to win it for City.

Pep Guardiola’s side – with the Premier League and FA Cup both won – can complete the Treble next Saturday in Istanbul, when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection