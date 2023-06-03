Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United: Ilkay Gundogan double settles 2023 FA Cup final

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice, including the fastest FA Cup final goal ever, as Manchester City beat Manchester United for trophy two of a possible Treble.
The City captain volleyed a stunner into the top corner after 12 seconds.
United skipper Bruno Fernandes levelled with a penalty after Jack Grealish was penalised for handball by the video assistant referee.
Gundogan scored another volley from outside the box, from another Kevin de Bruyne ball, to win it for City.
Pep Guardiola’s side – with the Premier League and FA Cup both won – can complete the Treble next Saturday in Istanbul, when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 18OrtegaBooked at 81mins
- 3Ruben Dias
- 25Akanji
- 2WalkerSubstituted forLaporteat 90+5′minutes
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forThe footat 76′minutes
- 5Stones
- 16RodriBooked at 90mins
- 8Gundogan
- 10GrealishSubstituted forWhatat 89′minutes
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 4Phillips
- 6What
- 14Laporte
- 19Álvarez
- 26Mahrez
- 31Ederson
- 47The foot
- 80Palmer
- 82Lewis
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1by Gea
- 29Wan-BissakaBooked at 45mins
- 19Early
- 2LindelöfSubstituted forMcTominayat 83′minutes
- 23Shaw
- 18casemiro
- 17FredBooked at 79mins
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 14EriksenSubstituted forgarnachoat 62′minutes
- 25SanchoSubstituted forWeghorstat 78′minutes
- 10Rashford
Substitutes
- 5Maguire
- 12Malacia
- 20Sharing
- 27Weghorst
- 28Pellistri
- 31Butland
- 36Field
- 39McTominay
- 49garnacho
Live Text
-
Match ends, Manchester City 2, Manchester United 1.
-
Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Manchester United 1.
-
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Raphaël Varane.
-
Substitution, Manchester City. Aymeric Laporte replaces Kyle Walker because of an injury.
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
-
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Stefan Ortega.
-
Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
-
Attempt saved. Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott McTominay.
-
Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City).
-
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Rodri (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
-
Hand ball by Rodri (Manchester City).
-
Substitution, Manchester City. Nathan What replaces Jack Grealish.
-
Attempt blocked. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
-
Foul by Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
-
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Victor Lindelöf.
-
Offside, Manchester United. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.
-
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.