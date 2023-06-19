Home » Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak says doubts over Treble are ‘frustrating’
Sports

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak says doubts over Treble are ‘frustrating’

by admin
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak says doubts over Treble are ‘frustrating’

Manchester City won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season

Shadows cast over Manchester City’s historic Treble because of Financial Fair Play charges are “frustrating”, says chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak.

The club became the second English team to achieve the Treble after Manchester United in 1999.

“What these players have achieved this year, the Treble, is incredible,” Khaldoon said.

“I hope people focus and judge them for their football and what they’re achieving on the pitch and what they’re achieving in every competition they’re in. That’s the reality.”

City have been referred to an independent commission for more than 100 alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018 and manager Pep Guardiola has already said he would like the matters dealt with immediately.

Speaking in an end-of-year in-house interview, Khaldoon added: “It’s very frustrating because it takes so much from the great work that’s happening at this club.

“The club as a whole is well run – very well run.

“I can’t talk about them (the charges) unfortunately for legal reasons. These are proceedings that take whatever time they take and when we’re done, I’ll give you my very blunt views. I have very strong views on that, but I am going to be unfortunately very restrained today.”

See also  Polzotto meditates the sensational farewell. Mediation in the night with the company

You may also like

Gio Reyna lets feet do talking with Gregg...

The football players of České Budějovice acquired the...

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal confirmed trade to...

Meghan Markle | Meghan Markle, Dior’s new muse?

Engadin expressed interest in FIS Games 2028

Wimbledon prize pools up 11.2%

Spain wins UEFA Nations League final | TRT...

Tennis champion at the bottom: Brutal world full...

England: Ollie Hassell-Collins dropped from World Cup training...

Cycling: top teams send aces to the Tour...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy