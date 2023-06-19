Gal Gadot in latex on the red carpet | Magazine

The famous actress Gal Gadot surprised with a latex dress and details around the hands on the red carpet.

The famous actress appeared at an event in Rio de Janeiro and made everything stop for a moment. Gal Gadot is known for simple pieces with which she has always successfully left a positive impression, but now she has gone a step further. She decided to show up in the black tight latex dress they were for many called this edition “sado mazo”.

Gal paired the dress with black shoes, tied her hair in an elegant bun, and red lipstick enhanced the effect of sexiness and provocation. The biggest attention was stolen by the details on the hands – latex bracelets, which are the main culprit of numerous comments on the networks. “This edition says – take me, tie me up and do what you want”, “Unusual for Gal Gadot”, “Sado-masochist styling”, “Someone craved provocation”, “What a woman”, “Walking sexpill”people write on the networks…

Let’s recall that Gal Gadot is one of the highest paid Hollywood actresses, perhaps most famous for her role in the movie “Wonder Woman”. She put her career on hold for two years to join the army, which is an obligation for all women in Israel. After completing her military service, Gal returned to modeling, but soon entered the film industry.

She had her first significant role in one of the sequels of the “Streets of Hell” series, and then followed the most famous role that brought her huge fame and earnings – in the movie “Wonder Woman” and then in the hit “Batman vs Superman”. By the way, Gal is one of the few actresses who does not have stuntmen in difficult scenes.

