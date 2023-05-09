Home » Manchester City draws 1-1 against Real Madrid
Manchester City draws 1-1 against Real Madrid

Manchester City draws 1-1 against Real Madrid

Dhe Manchester City professionals around captain Ilkay Gündogan were briefly celebrated by their fans. Real Madrid’s Los Blancos looked a little less satisfied. After a draw in the first part of the clash between the two football greats in the semi-finals of the Champions League, next week’s second leg promises to be very exciting. City coach Pep Guardiola’s guest selection is slightly favored after the 1-1 (0-1) on Tuesday in Madrid because of the supposed home advantage in the decision on May 17th.

“Maybe it’s okay somewhere, maybe we were closer,” said Real professional David Alaba on the Internet broadcaster Amazon Prime Video. “We have the opportunity to make it 2-0 and then the whole thing looks a little different. Now we’re 1-1, which is definitely a bit bitter somewhere.”

In the repeat of last season’s dramatic semi-final, Vinícius Júnior (36th) scored for Real around Toni Kroos and national player Antonio Rüdiger. Kevin De Bruyne (67th) was successful for the guests, whose attacker Erling Haaland was unlucky this time. Just over a year ago, coach Carlo Ancelotti’s royal team lost the first leg in England and celebrated in Madrid. This year’s final kicks off on June 10 in Istanbul.

Real Madrid dangerous until the final whistle

The two star coaches, Ancelotti and Guardiola, greeted each other with a short hug on the sidelines just before kick-off. Rüdiger and Gündogan did it just as warmly in the dressing room – the two national players caused a moment of shock on the field after almost half an hour. Gündogan had to be treated for a few minutes after the collision, in which Rüdiger was significantly more to blame, but was able to continue playing.

