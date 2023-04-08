Erling Haaland has recovered from his injury and is doing what he does best: scoring goals. Three days before the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern, the ManCity striker scored twice in the league. The second goal is a dream goal.

MManchester City’s superstar Erling Haaland made a perfect comeback before the Champions League duel with FC Bayern Munich. After recovering from a groin injury, the Norwegian scored twice in the English football champions’ comfortable 4-1 (1-0) win at bottom FC Southampton on Saturday. Coach Pep Guardiola’s team welcomes on Tuesday (9 p.m., in the WELT live ticker) in the premier class FC Bayern for the quarter-final first leg.

“I’m very happy with his performance after his injury,” said Guardiola after the game. “The first half wasn’t our best level, but he changed the game.” With regard to the Bayern match, the former Munich coach said about Haaland: “We need him.”

The former Dortmund player took the lead in the city shortly before the half-time whistle. After Jack Grealish made it 2-0 (58th minute), the 22-year-old increased the lead to 3-0 (68th) with a spectacular lateral pull following Grealish’s preliminary work. For Haaland it was already the 30th goal of the season. After Sékou Mara’s 1:3 (72nd), Argentina’s world champion Julian Alvarez scored the final 4:1 with a penalty kick (75th).

Haaland fit in time for the game against Bayern

Haaland was absent from the Norwegian national team at the start of the European Championship qualification in March due to an adductor injury. The striker was also only able to watch the 4-1 win in the thrilling top game against Liverpool from the stands; he only returned to City team training last Wednesday. For the absolute top game against Bayern in the Champions League, the Norwegian seems to be fit and in top form.

also read

With 67 points, Manchester City are currently five points behind leaders Arsenal. The Gunners are guests on Sunday (5.30 p.m. / Sky) at Jürgen Klopps FC Liverpool. On April 26 in Manchester the key game against Arsenal, which could decide the outcome of the championship, will take place.