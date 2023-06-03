Manchester City win the FA Cup and continue to dream of a treble

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündogan lifted the FA Cup after his side’s success against Manchester United. DAVE THOMPSON / AP

Who will be able to stop Manchester City? So far, the answer is pretty clear: no one. On the lawn of Wembley, Pep Guardiola’s men beat Manchester United on Saturday June 3 (2-1) to win the Cup, a few days after securing a third English league title in a row. savoring on TV the defeat of their runner-up, Arsenal, against Nottingham Forest.

Main architect of his club’s excellent second half of the season, Ilkay Gündogan was again very prominent on Saturday. Before reigning in midfield alongside Kevin de Bruyne, the German turned into an attacker to pave the way for his own: from the first minute, the former Dortmund player armed a volley from the right that did not leave no chance for goalkeeper David de Gea.

Masters of the ball in the characteristic style of their coach Pep Guardiola, the Skyblues multiplied the chances without managing to break away. And finally paid for this lack of realism by conceding a goal from the penalty spot by Bruno Fernandes (33e). A run-of-play achievement that alarmed no one in City’s armada. A few minutes after returning from the locker room, captain Gündogan personally took care of restoring the advantage to his team (51e) of a new recovery, left and luckier this one. But with the same purpose: De Gea was beaten.

Champions League goal and hat-trick

Despite United’s last-minute burst, the Citizens held on to their success and continue to dream of a historic season for English football. ” Winning a final is always something special. This group deserves it. We played really well, the second half was exceptional and we deserve to lift this new trophy.” Gündongan said at the end of the match, on the microphone of the BBC.

As well as the Premier League and FA Cup, Manchester City could claim the treble by winning the Champions League final on June 10 against Inter Milan. Only one team has managed to accomplish such a feat across the Channel: Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United, in 1999.

The historic Red Devils coach was also present at Wembley on Saturday, and was able to see up close the new accomplishment of another coach with a certain track record: Pep Guardiola. Arrived in England in 2016, the former midfielder is still chasing a first European title with Manchester City, and dreams of giving the club its first Champions League, two years after failing in the final against Chelsea.

At the time, the technician had warned: “We will come back stronger. » Word kept today as his team seems more armed than ever before starting the Champions League final in the shoes of the great favorite. Renowned for his meticulous side and his science of detail, Pep Guardiola – also voted coach of the year in the Premier League – would surely sign immediately for success by the narrowest of margins against Inter.