Manchester City wins the Champions League: 1-0 at Inter – Football

(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, JUNE 10 – Manchester City beat Inter 1-0 in the final in Istanbul and won their first Champions League. For Pep Guardiola it is instead the third as a coach, but the first not on the Barcelona bench.



The decisive goal was scored by Rodri in the 23rd minute of the second half.



Good performance from Inter who can recriminate for some scoring chances they didn’t score. (HANDLE).

