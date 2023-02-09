Jadon Sancho scored in his first Premier League game since October

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho combined to deny managerless Leeds a rare Old Trafford victory as Manchester United came back from two goals down to snatch a point from a thrilling Roses clash.

The hosts looked finished when Raphael Varane turned Crysencio Summerville’s cutback into his own net to put Leeds two ahead after Wilfried Gnonto had given them a first-minute lead.

But Rashford halved the deficit when he headed home Diogo Dalot’s inviting cross before Sancho, only just back to first-team duties after recovering from physical and mental issues, scored his first Premier League goal since September when he drove home from 10 yards after Luke Shaw’s initial shot had been blocked.

Varane brought an excellent save out of Illan Meslier as Manchester United hunted a goal to extend their 13-match winning streak on home soil.

Anything less than a point would have been extremely harsh on Leeds, who sacked manager Jesse Marsch on Mondayand they also hit the post through Brenden Aaronson in between the home side’s two goals.

The result moves them a point clear of the relegation zone and above West Ham into 16th, although after this superb contest, the Elland Road rematch in four days’ time will be an occasion to relish.

Leeds claim a precious point

Gnonto scored the opener at Old Trafford after 55 seconds

The general narrative around Elland Road in the wake of Marsch’s dismissal has been that the Leeds’ hierarchy would use a week that features two games against Manchester United to recruit a replacement before key clashes with relegation rivals Everton and Southampton later this month.

Leeds had not won at Old Trafford since 1981 and before kick-off many of their fans were speculating about what their margin of defeat would be, rather than whether they could get something from the game.

That assessment reckoned without a super motivated Leeds team, led by former England futsal head coach Michael Skubala and lethargic hosts, who began with a sloppiness seldom seen under Ten Hag since that woeful opening to his tenure that featured defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Italian teenager Gnonto took maximum advantage of the room afforded to him by a failure to track his first-minute surge to the edge of the area by burying his shot in the bottom corner.

If he was watching as Varane turned Summerville’s cutback into his own net three minutes after the break, Marsch must have wondered why he could not have enjoyed the same slices of fortune.

Leeds are not his responsibility now of course and Skubala’s celebrations on the touchline were full of sheer delight, along with those of a coaching team that includes Chris Armas, who spent the second half of last term being derided for his contribution to Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United staff.

Football management is not so easy though and Skubala went through a full range of emotions as Manchester United fought back, appealing for every throw and free-kick, no matter how obviously it was that they were not his team’s.

However, with the backing of their noisy support, Leeds made it to the final whistle, lifting some of the pressure off the players and placing the focus back on sporting director Victor Orta, who returned from a trip to Madrid talking to potential managers to see for himself the battling spirit that remains in this group of players.

“I’ve been really busy just looking after this job for the last few days,” said Skubala, adding he did not know whether he would be in charge at the weekend. “That’s up to other people to decide but it’s a great opportunity for the players and the staff.

“If I’m called upon then I just want to help the club in the best way I can.”

Sancho’s welcome return

Leeds’ supporters paired Rashford and Sancho in a ‘you let your country down’ song.

The pair’s careers have moved in different directions since that Euro 2020 penalty shootout loss to Italy.

Rashford has now scored 20 goals in all competitions – and 12 since the World Cup, when he excelled.

Sancho’s likely omission from Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar was put forward as one of the reasons why his early-season form deteriorated, bringing with it physical and mental issues it took a spell training on his own to overcome.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger’s celebration as he ran away had an element of relief to it.

At a time when Manchester United are without the creativity of Christian Eriksen, the unpredictability of Antony and game management skills of Casemiro, Sancho’s quality is something Ten Hag really needs right now.

Player of the match Gnonto Wilfried Gnonto Leeds United Squad number29Player nameGnonto Squad number1Player nameMeslier Squad number39Player nameWober Squad number12Player nameAdams Squad number2Player nameAyling Squad number5Player nameKoch Squad number28Player nameMcKennie Squad number11Player nameHarrison Squad number10Player nameSummerville Squad number9Player nameBamford Squad number21Player nameStruijk Squad number7Player nameAaronson Squad number23Player namesinisterra Squad number3Player nameFirpo Squad number24Player nameRutter Squad number42Player nameGreenwood Squad number49Player nameMatthew Joseph

Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1by Gea 20Sharing19Early6Lee Martinez23Shaw 17Fred15Sabitzer 10Rashford8Bruno Fernandes49garnacho 27Weghorst 1 by Gea

20 Sharing Substituted for Malacia at 82′ minutes

19 Early

6 Lee Martinez

23 Shaw

17 Fred

15 Sabitzer Booked at 80mins Substituted for Lindelöf at 82′ minutes

10 Rashford

8 Bruno Fernandes

49 garnacho Substituted for Pellistri at 59′ minutes

27 Weghorst Substituted for Sancho at 59′ minutes Substitutes 2 Lindelöf

5 Maguire

12 Malacia

22 Heaton

25 Sancho

28 Pellistri

36 Field

55 Iqbal

73 Mainoo Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1Meslier 2Ayling5Koch39Wober21Struijk 28McKennie12Adams 23sinisterra11Harrison29Gnonto 9Bamford 1 Meslier

2 Ayling

5 Koch

39 Wober

21 Struijk Substituted for Firpo at 23′ minutes Booked at 77mins

28 McKennie Booked at 53mins Substituted for Greenwood at 90′ minutes

12 Adams Booked at 56mins

23 sinisterra Substituted for Summerville at 8′ minutes

11 Harrison Substituted for Aaronson at 63′ minutes

29 Gnonto Substituted for Fernández at 90′ minutes

9 Bamford Substituted for Rutter at 63′ minutes Substitutes 3 Firpo

7 Aaronson

10 Summerville

18 Gyabi

22 Robles

24 Rutter

25 Kristensen

42 Greenwood

49 Fernández Referee: Simon Hooper Attendance: 73,456 Live Text Match ends, Manchester United 2, Leeds United 2. Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Leeds United 2. Attempt missed. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho. Attempt saved. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford. Substitution, Leeds United. Mateo Joseph replaces Wilfried Gnonto. Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Weston McKennie. Attempt blocked. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United). Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross. Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United). Substitution, Manchester United. Victor Lindelöf replaces Marcel Sabitzer. Substitution, Manchester United. Tyrell Malacia replaces Diogo Dalot. Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jadon Sancho. Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United). Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Illan Meslier.