The district administration, through the Ministry of Economic Development and Competitiveness extended its support for the supplies delivery day to 89 shopkeepers benefited from the program ‘Shops for the People’led by Social Prosperity.

The activity was carried out at the Center for Attention and Comprehensive Reparation for Victims of Santa Marta, in which shopkeepers attended workshops on digital marketing, formalization, resilience, administration, financial inclusion and management.

The ‘Shops for the People’ program benefited 89 shopkeepers.

The merchants’ union is registered in the Single Registry of Victims, RUV, which is reported by the Special Administrative Unit for Comprehensive Care and Reparation of Victims.

