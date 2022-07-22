FALCADE. He collapses along the path towards the Mulaz refuge: a tourist struck down by a cardiac arrest despite the resuscitation maneuvers. The tragic event occurred around 11 am this morning, July 22: the hiker was taken ill in the Mulaz area. FS, 63, from Vittorio Veneto (TV), was together with his wife and friends, on the path that leads from Passo Valles to Mulaz: according to testimonies, the man began to feel strong tiredness and pain, so sat down to recover, but then collapsed. Those present raised the alarm at 118 in Pieve and immediately began to practice a heart massage which continued until the medical team arrived. The health workers disembarked together with the helicopter rescue technician from the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter and took over the resuscitation maneuvers which unfortunately were not served. The intervention was useless and the doctor could only ascertain the death of the man. The body was recovered and transported to Pian della Sussistenza, where the carabinieri and the hearse and a team from the Val Biois Alpine Rescue awaited.

