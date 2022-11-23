(Agence France-Presse, London, 22nd) English Premier League Manchester United (Manchester United) announced today that Portuguese football superstar “C Ronaldo” Ronaldo (Cristiano Ronaldo) will leave the Premier League Manchester United, ending the controversy of his second spell with Manchester United Sexual contract, “effective immediately”.

Ronaldo broke the news in a recent interview, saying that he felt he was “betrayed” by Manchester United, and that head coach Erik ten Hag and other senior management were forcing him to leave the team.

Ronaldo made a series of accusations against Manchester United in an interview with the British Talk TV host Piers Morgan, including the team forced him to leave the team, his newborn baby died in April this year, the team’s top management lacked empathy, and Manchester United boss Ge The Glazer family doesn’t care about the team, and head coach Erik ten Hag can’t earn his respect and doesn’t respect him.

Agence France-Presse reported that after Ten Hag took over at Manchester United in May, Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d’Or five times in his career, has gradually marginalized his role in the team.

Ronaldo said that when he left Juventus in August 2021, it was Alex Ferguson who persuaded him to return to Manchester United with a two-year contract. Ronaldo won eight major tournaments during his time at Manchester United from 2003 to 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United for the first time in 2003. Ferguson was the coach at the time. During that period, Ronaldo won 3 Premier League titles and 1 UEFA Champions League title with the team. Ballon d’Or for the best football player.

Despite Ronaldo’s 24 goals in competition last season, United have had a poor season, finishing sixth in the Premier League and failing to qualify for the Champions League.

The Manchester United club issued a statement on the 18th stating: “Manchester United has taken appropriate measures this morning in response to Ronaldo’s recent interview with the media. We will not comment further until the progress of this matter is concluded.”

The British “Guardian” (The Guardian) reported that Manchester United has appointed a lawyer to sue star striker Ronaldo for breach of contract.

The Guardian pointed out that this means that Ronaldo is almost certain that he will not be able to return to Manchester United. It is reported that he has been instructed not to return to Manchester United’s training base in Carrington (Carrington) after representing Portugal in the Qatar World Cup.

Manchester United said in a statement today: “Based on mutual agreement, Ronaldo will leave Manchester United with immediate effect.”

“The team would like to thank him for his tremendous contribution during his two spells at (Manchester United’s home) Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

“Everyone at Manchester United will still be focused on moving the team forward under ten Hag and working together to win on the pitch.”

