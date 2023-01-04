Home Sports Manchester United have won 6 consecutive victories in all competitions!Only 1 point behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings – yqqlm
Original title: Manchester United won 6 consecutive victories in all competitions!Only 1 point behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings

CCTV news: In the early hours of Wednesday, Beijing time, Manchester United beat Bournemouth 3-0 in the latest round of the Premier League. Fourth place in the Premier League.

In fact, after losing 1-3 away to Aston Villa in the Premier League on November 6, Manchester United maintained a complete victory.

They beat Fulham 2-1 away in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest 3-0 at home, Wolves 1-0 away, and Bournemouth 3-0 at home. In addition, they also eliminated Aston Villa 4-2 and Burnley 2-0 in the League Cup.

In fact. Manchester United has only lost 1 game in the last 16 games and tied 2 games. The 2 games tied were Newcastle 0-0 and Chelsea 1-1.

In the Premier League standings, Manchester United is now ranked fourth with 35 points, leading Tottenham in fifth by as many as 5 points. And Manchester United is only 1 point behind Manchester City, who is second.

