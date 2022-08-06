Original title: Manchester United service is soft!The coach exonerates Ronaldo for his violation of discipline, and the president shows his loyalty to training

On August 6, Beijing time, at the press conference before the first round of Manchester United’s Premier League, coach Ten Hag once again talked about Ronaldo’s early departure without permission after a friendly match.

When a reporter asked about Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United, Ten Hag said: “A lot of people left the stadium early that day, and it’s not right to talk about Ronaldo as a player. Ronaldo came back later due to personal reasons, and now we have to Put him in our football philosophy, we all know he’s a great player and when he gets back to form, he’s going to make a big difference to the team.”

When asked by reporters, Ten Hag replied: “I am very happy that we have a top striker, I think enough has been said. Now I am satisfied with the whole team, we are working well and the team culture is also It’s good, Ronaldo works very hard.”

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United teammates arrived at the Carrington training base for yesterday’s team training. At present, Ten Hag is still considering what starting lineup should be arranged in the first round of the Premier League against Brighton. Ronaldo also posted training photos on his social media, and wrote: “Step by step, down-to-earth and work hard.”

