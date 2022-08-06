Bologna, 5 August 2022 – Il Napoli moves all-in for Giacomo Raspadori . The Neapolitans took the field for the striker of Sassuolo , with whom there have been several meetings, one of which today. The player wants the transfer and the managers of the two clubs are working to define the best formula. The deal, however, seems to be aimed at the white smoke. Of Lawrence is also at work on the goalkeeper front: contacts with the Chelsea per Kepa but the channel with the Psg for Keylor Navas remains open. Meret will go to Spice for which it will aim Sirigu as second.

Juve, Arthur towards the sale

The agent of Arthur Federico Pastorello, confirmed the interest of Valencia , with whom it deals. The sale of Maxi Gomez on the part of the Spaniards it would free up a post as a non-EU citizen, which would allow the Brazilian to move. For the attack, the Juventus continues to prefer a return of Morata , which, however, appears complicated. He takes hold, therefore, the track that leads to Muriel valued between 12 and 15 million euros by Atalanta.

The other negotiations

The Fiorentina is optimistic about Nikola’s renewal Milenkovic , who would be looking for another home in Florence. Empoli took Sam Lammers from Atalanta with the dry loan formula. The Goddess, meanwhile, treats for Pinamonti for which the Inter asks 20 million: Percassi for now has reached 16. The Torino asked about Jean-Victor Makengo against Udinese, valued at 10 million, and on Nikola Vlasic West Ham, requested on loan with right of redemption. The Bologna tightens for Lucumi , defender of Genk; the Belgians want the payment of the 8 million release clause.

