Mancini: We proved that Roma’s tactical arrangement played an important role

Original title: Mancini: We proved that Roma is stronger than Inter Milan and Mourinho’s tactical arrangement played an important role

Live it, October 2nd. In the Serie A that ended this round, Roma defeated Inter Milan 2-1. Roma defender Gianluca Mancini was interviewed by a DAZN reporter after the game. Mancini said today the team proved that Roma is stronger than Inter Milan, and Mourinho’s tactical arrangements played an important role.

About this game

“After the game against Atalanta, we realised that we had our best game of the season, but we lost that game. We came to Milan today and played well, opening with Dzeko’s goal. Even if the ball wasn’t blown, we knew we were stronger. We showed that in the game today, of course, Inter are very strong, they gave us a lot of threats, we were under a lot of pressure, but in the end We still achieved a satisfactory result.”

After Dybala scores, your lips should be: “We’re stronger”

“Like I said before, we have to show this emotion in every game, like today. We made it 1-1 and then I said to my teammates from the bottom of my heart. I said it. At the end of the first half, we cheered on each other and said it. Today, Roma is stronger than Inter.”

Why didn’t Roma take the initiative to attack as later when the score was still 0-0?

“In the first 15 minutes of the game, we didn’t play as we prepared for the game, which is where we didn’t do enough. The coach’s intention was for us to bravely press forward, forcing Inter and leaving only Archerby alone. Space for the ball, but we didn’t execute it well at the beginning. After conceding the ball, we became more aggressive and the manager’s tactical setup played a big role. Of course, we need to continue Progress, but it doesn’t depend on the manager’s tactical arrangements. It’s the players who need to improve in that, and when we all do well, Inter are in trouble.”

About Wufengzhen

“Due to the national team game day, we were not able to have all the players together for a complete training this week, and the coach helped us to avoid some things reasonably through tactical arrangements. We deal with the problem in a normal way, and everyone who played The players can perform brilliantly. When Abraham came off the bench, he immediately helped the team a lot. If we want to achieve our goals, we need a lot of strong players who are willing to go all out to help the team. For the win today, I want to congratulate our team.”

Have you designed set-piece tactics specifically?

“As with everything, we’ve been working really hard this week, but the most important thing is to decide who’s going to take set-pieces and who’s going to fight for the top. We have a lot of players who are good at top-fighting, and when we all When people take off at the same time, it is difficult for the opponent to mark. Inter Milan’s ability to fight for the top is also very strong, when they lose the ball because of set pieces, they will be depressed and gnashing their teeth.”

