Listen to the audio version of the article

Rationing still seems a remote risk, but the reality is that utilities are starting to organize themselves to encourage citizens to adopt the virtuous behaviors that have been talked about so much in recent weeks. The initiative, for now the only one of its kind, launched by Enel and aimed at 9 million free market customers, goes in this direction. The group led by Francesco Starace is currently sending a letter to customers in which it informs them of the introduction of a small economic incentive, which translates into savings in the bill, for those who will reduce their consumption. The initiative is called EssenzialMente: “an initiative that helps you save on your bill and can make you earn a bonus if you consume less”, explains the letter.

The discount for customers

In essence, customers will be able to take advantage of a reduction of € 0.10 for each kilowatt hour saved: all this, for now, in the months of October, November and December. The mechanism is designed in such a way that consumption in the last quarter of 2021 is compared with those in the last quarter of 2022: the bonus will be recognized by the second useful bill of 2023 or, in the event of withdrawal and / or transfer, with the closing bill. In the event that a contract has been signed with Enel Energia for less than 12 months, the consumption data are compared with the historical data of the Pod (identification code of the supply point), as long as they are available in the Integrated Information System. The offer is valid for supplies that will be active on 31 December 2022 with fixed price offers.

The conditions

But be careful: the bonus can be paid if the price of energy (Pun) exceeds 400 euros per megawatt hour. Prices have been above that threshold since the end of June, although in recent days they have sometimes gone below. The ceiling was decided by the utility, because below that threshold, disbursing the bonus becomes economically less sustainable for the company (10 cents for 9 million customers is about 1 million euros). The initiative is in some way a “memento” to customers, to remind them that we are entering a phase in which it is necessary to pay attention. A virtuous behavior can result in a bonus of 10-20 euros in a quarter, for an average family, which, however, is accompanied by 40-50 euros of savings linked to the reduction in consumption; this last part represents the real added value of a more prudent behavior. The letter warns customers that they will be able to consult the consumption history on the bills available in the customer area on enel.it and, starting from mid-November 2022, they will be able to check how much they are saving.

Tips for saving

The letter suggests some rules to follow: disconnect the power supplies from the electrical sockets when they are not in use; avoid leaving objects on in stand-by mode; defrost the fridge and freezer as soon as ice formations appear; start the appliances only at full load and in the most convenient time slot; use Led bulbs; appropriately regulate the temperature of the rooms without excesses; keep the optimal temperature reached, avoiding dispersions; use the induction hob to cook and the heat pumps to heat; if possible favor household appliances with a high energy class.