Mane move from Bayern to Ronaldo Club al-Nassr fixed

Sadio Mane’s transfer from Bayern Munich to al-Nassr is a done deal, as the Saudi club announced on Tuesday evening. According to media reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s club paid around 32 million euros to Bayern for the 31-year-old Senegal star. Mane’s three-year contract is said to bring him 40 million euros per season.

The ex-Salzburg striker moved from Liverpool to Munich last year, but was unable to meet the high expectations of the German record champions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

