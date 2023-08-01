Home » Mane move from Bayern to Ronaldo Club al-Nassr fixed
Sports

Mane move from Bayern to Ronaldo Club al-Nassr fixed

by admin
Mane move from Bayern to Ronaldo Club al-Nassr fixed

Sadio Mane’s transfer from Bayern Munich to al-Nassr is a done deal, as the Saudi club announced on Tuesday evening. According to media reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s club paid around 32 million euros to Bayern for the 31-year-old Senegal star. Mane’s three-year contract is said to bring him 40 million euros per season.

The ex-Salzburg striker moved from Liverpool to Munich last year, but was unable to meet the high expectations of the German record champions.

See also  Bundesliga - Brandt doubles Reus assists Dortmund 3-1 to seal the league runner-up_Firt_Restricted area_Dortmund

You may also like

New drones on Moscow and Russian ships in...

Houston Astros Acquire Justin Verlander from the New...

Naples, Meret: ‘It’s hard to repeat ourselves but...

in Ghana, surfing moves the lines

Gigi Buffon to retire, announcement coming soon –...

Blast concrete and kick off the season! Viktorka...

goodbye to Parma, in the future there is...

Buffon apparently before the end of his career...

Toronto Blue Jays Acquire Veteran Shortstop Paul DeJong...

NFL training camp roundup: Damar Hamlin, Dan Campbell,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy