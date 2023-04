Did you work on the problem? Saudi fans are calling for star Cristiano Ronaldo to be evicted on social media. The Portuguese gunner reacted to the provocative chanting of the name of his long-time rival Lionel Messi by the home fans during the last duel against al-Hilal, and grabbed his genitals in response. According to local laws, this is a criminal offense and a certain legal representative is reportedly preparing to file a complaint with the Saudi prosecutor’s office.

