TAVAGNASCO

Eric Manfredi is the overall winner at the 71st edition of the Tavagnasco-Santa Maria Maddalena ai Piani, a regional vertical kilometer mountain race, in which ninety runners took part. The runner of the Des Amis sports group completed the 4.5 km route between asphalt and above all dirt, stopping the time after 42’20 ”. In second position instead came Giovanni Maiello, color bearer of the Runrivierarun, who arrived after 45’03 ”. On the lowest step of the podium was Carlo Torello Viera, a runner from Atletica Genzianella, who was only 27 ” behind.

Great show during the whole journey in which adrenaline, determination and concentration were the most characterizing aspects of the entire race, very demanding. Returning to the ranking, they complete the top ten: in fourth position Emanuele Coda, runner of Atletica Pont-Saint-Martin (45’46 ”), Nadir Giovanetto (Atletica Monterosa, 45’56 ”), Joseph Philippot (Podistica Pont -Saint-Martin, 45’59 ”), in seventh position and first woman, Chiara Giovando (Atletica Monterosa, 46’06 ”), the second woman in eighth square Luisa Rocchia (Podistica Pont-Saint-Martin, 46 ‘ 10 ”), while Gian Luca Ughetti (Atletica Monterosa, 46’38 ”) and Alfonso Bracco (Podistica Pont-Saint-Martin, 47’40 ”) arrived in the last two potions of the top ten. Third woman arrived, in sixteenth position Elisa Arvat of Podistica Pont-Saint-Martin with a time of 51’00 ”.

Racing is back on Thursday 28 July, in Front Canavese, on the occasion of the nineteenth edition of the Ceretti night club. –

