The year 2022 saw the appearance of the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3, a pair of ultra efficient and fast running shoes. Saucony further improves its model and offers us the Elite version at the beginning of 2023. An even lighter and more dynamic model that will compete even more with the Asics Metaspeed or the Nike Alphafly.

On the technology side, we find a new PWRRUN HG foam. It is difficult to obtain information on this new foam at the moment. However, it should be even lighter and above all absorb even better shocks. Coupled with the PWRRUN PB foam, its dynamism should be excellent and position itself at the level of the best running shoes.

The carbon plate is of course always present and extends from the heel to the toes. Saucony has however reworked it to provide more stability. Furthermore, the SpeedRoll technology, this pronounced curvature of the sole, will make the stride more fluid and will naturally accompany the propulsion.

The model is announced at 204 grams in size 42 and has an 8mm drop. The Elite doesn’t break the mythical 200 gram bar but it comes very close. The 8mm drop is relatively classic with a 40mm sole height at the heel. A detail that will allow him to be approved for official competitions.

The pair is marketed at a price of €300. It’s expensive but there’s a real market, even at this price.

Endorphin Elite, a jewel of technology designed for speed

Saucony is a running and trail brand that we particularly appreciate for quality and cutting-edge technology. Let’s think, for example, of the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 which has so far been the spearhead of the brand in terms of performance.

Strengths of the Endorphin Elite

A new PWRRUN HG foam

Difficult, for the moment, to highlight this foam, the Endorphin Elite is the first pair equipped with this technology which should be even lighter and with remarkable propulsive qualities. We also find the famous curvature of the sole with SpeedRoll technology, which favors a fluid and forward stride.

A weight of 204 grams and a drop of 8 mm

No, there is no mistake about the weight of the Endorphin Elite! The scales will indicate 204 grams for a size 42, enough to compete with the lightest models of the moment. The drop is relatively classic with 8mm (40mm/32mm). The sole height does not exceed 40 mm and will therefore be accepted in official competitions.

A carbon plate from heel to toe

It almost becomes commonplace for shoes designed for performance, but the Endorphin Elite has a full-length carbon plate. This, with the intermediate foam, offers phenomenal responsiveness.

Endorphine Elite running shoes opinion

Giving a real opinion on the Endorphin Elite is tricky as the pair is aimed at high performance runners.

On the other hand, we can highlight that last year the Endorphin Pro 3 came to compete with the best pairs of running shoes and should be able to guarantee the comparison with the upcoming Nike Alphafly 3.

Saucony has worked hard to once again offer a model very close to 200 grams. A fact that seems fundamental to us to obtain a performance on a half marathon or a marathon. In addition, the 40 mm sole height allows for interesting cushioning and above all the integration of a large amount of foam. A good way to offer even more dynamism.

PWRRUN HG foam is heralded by the brand as even lighter and more cushioning.

A very high performance carbon plate

All brands compete in ingenuity to offer an increasingly efficient and above all less traumatic carbon plate for the muscles. Saucony informs us that its plate extends the entire length of the shoe. Honestly the opposite would have been a big step backwards and certainly not the most optimized for road performance.

On the other hand, the shape of the latter has been revised to ensure better stability. You can also easily observe the different support bands that will help you maintain a smooth stride at the end of your run.

Last word on the aesthetic aspect of the Endorphin Elite: the shoe is very airy and the sole very imposing.

Summary of the Saucony Endorphin Elite

Prezzo: 300€

Release date: January 2023

Use: road and performance

Weight: 204 grams in size 42

Drop: 8 mm

Price aside, the shoe performs well and is built for performance. Its weight of 204 grams is an undeniable advantage for maintaining a light and dynamic step. We find appreciated technologies such as the SpeedRoll, this very particular curvature of the sole that perfectly accompanies the forward stride without making additional efforts.

The carbon plate combined with the new PWRRUN HG foam offers impressive responsiveness. Also note that Saucony has reworked its plate to provide even more stability and support. A feature that is often missing from speed shoes.