Marathon, Sofia Yaremchuk in history: the new Italian women’s record is hers. And Nekagenet Crippa comes close to the same feat

Sofia Yaremchuk he signed a new Italian marathon record in Valencia, finishing the race in ninth position with a time of 2h23:16. The 29-year-old improved the national record which Valeria Straneo held since the now distant 15 April 2012, when he ran in 2h23:44 at Rotterdam. The Italian middle-distance runner and marathon runner, born in Ukraine and naturalized Italian, placed ninth in Valencia: the race was won by the Ethiopian Worknesh Support who completed the 42 km and 125 meters in 2 hours 15 minutes and 51 seconds.

Yaremchuk29 years old, boasted a personal best of 2h24:02 dating back to April 24th in London and made his debut in the blue jersey last November 1st at the Road racing world championships, where she placed 11th in the half marathon. The Italian qualified at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the same Valencia marathon, the blue Nekagenet Crippa he came close to breaking the Italian record among men, finishing in 21st place with a time of 2h07:35, just 19 seconds from the record held by Elias Aouani since March 23rd. The first to cross the finish line in the men’s race was the Ethiopian Sisay Lemma with a time of 2h01:48.

