Marcell Jacobs vents: “I have so many fears. I will be reborn again”. And he explains why he’s back on track

“Ho many fears, but I am aware of all those, many, that I have faced and overcome. AND i will be reborn Still, overcoming the obstacles that life is throwing at me again. I will succeed, because I will never let anyone or anything stop me from dream e you fight to reach my goals! See you soon and I hope to find you once again by my side”. Thus the reigning Olympic champion of the 100 meters and the 4×100 Marcell Jacobs he vents on Instagram, after his return to the track in Paris coincided with a penultimate place and a time of 10”21very far from the 9 seconds and 80 cents that earned him glory in Tokyo.

“I’ve been wanting to write you something for some time, but I’ve never been able to find the parole right – says the 28-year-old from Brescia-. But now I feel the strong need to tell you how I feel, it is correct that you know it”. In fact, Jacobs is once again grappling with the physical problems that have been tormenting him for over a year now, even though he still managed to win the 2022 European title and the gold medal at the World Indoor Championships a year ago. “I started the outdoor season and unfortunately it didn’t go the way I wanted. Yet despite I was stopped and almost a month for my physical problemdespite knowing that I was in no way ready to achieve the results we all hoped for, I chose to take the field anyway, knowing full well that probably many would not have understood that it was not the result that race was the goal I set for myself”, writes Jacobs precisely referring to his performance in Paris.

“It was important that get back on track – continues the two-time Olympic gold medalist – It was exciting to feel the joy bursting in my chest when I entered the stadium, to perceive the adrenaline in the body, feel the warmth of the audience and see the looks of the opponents. How I missed it! I felt good about starting blocks and I left like I hadn’t done for a long time, but then the legs they didn’t support that effort to the end, it was missing the necessary training and you know the result”. Here Jacobs explains the reasons for his outburst: “Unmissable the have arrived criticismsthe attacks, the fooling around of those who don’t know and don’t even imagine how complicated a person’s life can be athlete professional. In an instant all the results achieved seemed to be worth nothing and I am very sorry, because it would be nice if in moments like this complicated could be supported“.

However, the blue champion raises the challenge: “But I don’t want to let myself be influenced by all this and make decisions that aren’t the right ones for me. I want to remind you that I am a human being and I push my body to give the 110% continuouslyand I sweat and toil and spit blood every single day of my life to achieve goals really challenging“. Next are i world championships in Budapest (from 19 to 27 August) where he will have to try to present himself at his best to duel with Fred Kerley and other rivals.