Marchessault took home the NHL playoff MVP award

Jonathan Marchessault of Vegas beats goaltender Alex Lyon of Florida.

Jonathan Marchessault of Vegas beats goaltender Alex Lyon of Florida.


| photo: AP

With a gain of 25 points (13+12), the 32-year-old right wing forward was the second best behind teammate Jack Eichel, who dominated this year’s NHL playoff scoring with a balance of 26 entries (6+20). Among the scorers, Marchessault reached the shared first position, when Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl also hit 13 times.

In the final against the Panthers, he produced a great eight points (4+4) from five starts and ended the season with a ten-game point streak overall. Marchessault ranks among the six players who have worked at the club since its inception in 2017/18. In the expansion draft, the Golden Knights selected him from this year’s final opponent Florida.

Overview of Conn Smythe Trophy winners:

2023 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas Golden Knights

2022 Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche

2021 Andrey Vasilevsky Tampa Bay Lightning
2020 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning
2019 Ryan O’Reilly St. Louis Blues
2018 Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals
2017 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins
2016 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins
2015 Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks
2014 Justin Williams Los Angeles Kings
2013 Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks
2012 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles Kings
2011 Tim Thomas Boston Bruins
2010 Jonathan Toews Chicago Blackhawks
2009 Yevgeny Malkin Pittsburgh Penguins
2008 Henrik Zetterberg Detroit Red Wings
2007 Scott Niedermayer Anaheim Ducks
2006 Cam Ward Carolina Hurricanes
2004 Brad Richards Tampa Bay Lightning
2003 Jean-Sebastien Giguere * Anaheim Mighty Ducks
2002 Nicklas Lidström Detroit Red Wings
2001 Patrick Roy Colorado Avalanche
2000 Scott Stevens New Jersey Devils
1999 Joe Nieuwendyk Dallas Stars
1998 Steve Yzerman Detroit Red Wings
1997 Mike Vernon Detroit Red Wings
1996 Joe Sakic Colorado Avalanche
1995 Claude Lemieux New Jersey Devils
1994 Brian Leetch New York Rangers
1993 Patrick Roy Montreal Canadiens
1992 Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins
1991 Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins
1990 Bill Ranford Edmonton Oilers
1989 Al MacInnis Calgary Flames
1988 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers
1987 Ron Hextall * Philadelphia Flyers
1986 Patrick Roy Montreal Canadiens
1985 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers
1984 Mark Messier Edmonton Oilers
1983 Billy Smith New York Islanders
1982 Mike Bossy New York Islanders
1981 Butch Goring New York Islanders
1980 Bryan Trottier New York Islanders
1979 Bob Gainey Montreal Canadiens
1978 Larry Robinson Montreal Canadiens
1977 Guy Lafleur Montreal Canadiens
1976 Reggie Leach * Philadelphia Flyers
1975 Bernie Parent Philadelphia Flyers
1974 Bernie Parent Philadelphia Flyers
1973 Yvan Cournoyer Montreal Canadiens
1972 Bobby Orr Boston Bruins
1971 Ken Dryden Montreal Canadiens
1970 Bobby Orr Boston Bruins
1969 Serge Savard Montreal Canadiens
1968 Glenn Hall * St. Louis Blues
1967 Dave Keon Toronto Maple Leafs
1966 Roger Crozier * Detroit Red Wings
1965 Jean Beliveau Montreal Canadiens

Note: Players who received the Conn Smythe Trophy despite not winning the Stanley Cup are marked with an asterisk.

