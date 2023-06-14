Marchessault took home the NHL playoff MVP award

Jonathan Marchessault of Vegas beats goaltender Alex Lyon of Florida.
| photo: AP
With a gain of 25 points (13+12), the 32-year-old right wing forward was the second best behind teammate Jack Eichel, who dominated this year’s NHL playoff scoring with a balance of 26 entries (6+20). Among the scorers, Marchessault reached the shared first position, when Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl also hit 13 times.
In the final against the Panthers, he produced a great eight points (4+4) from five starts and ended the season with a ten-game point streak overall. Marchessault ranks among the six players who have worked at the club since its inception in 2017/18. In the expansion draft, the Golden Knights selected him from this year’s final opponent Florida.
Overview of Conn Smythe Trophy winners:
2023 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas Golden Knights
2022 Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche
2021 Andrey Vasilevsky Tampa Bay Lightning
Note: Players who received the Conn Smythe Trophy despite not winning the Stanley Cup are marked with an asterisk.