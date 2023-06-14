Trump show: ‘Biden is corrupt, I respect the law’

“We have witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power.” Donald Trump does not bow to the 37 federal charges against him and, a few hours after his appearance in court in Miami where he pleaded not guilty, he harangues a crowd of his supporters at the Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

“I don’t feel above the law, I’m the only one who respects it,” said the former US president, accusing Biden of having “hundreds of classified documents”. “And yet nothing happened to corrupt Joe,” he said, using the “crooked” insult once reserved for Hillary Clinton for the commander-in-chief.

More galvanized than the subdued speech given in Florida after the indictment in Manhattan for the payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels, the tycoon unleashed the warhorses of his anti-justice rhetoric. “What offenders like Jack Smith have done to my family is terrible,” he attacked of the special prosecutor who led the investigation into the secret papers at Mar-a-Lago. “What Eric and Ivanka have suffered is devastating, but they are extraordinary people,” added the former US president, citing only two of his children. So a mention of his 77th birthday, today June 14th. “It’s a wonderful birthday this: we will make him the best of all,” he said as fans of him gathered in one of the halls of the golf club in New Jersey chanted ‘Happy birthday’.

Shortly before delivering his speech, Trump also attacked CNN accusing it of censoring his supporters outside the courthouse in Miami. “That fake Tapper shut down his show so as not to show the enthusiasm of people yelling “Trump” in the streets,” the tycoon claimed on Truth, referring to the network’s popular anchor, Jake Tapper, who hosted the live broadcast during his appearance in court. “The good news is that he was the only one to do it, perhaps this is the reason why CNN’s share is so low”, insisted the former US president, reiterating that it was “a sad day for America”. For the tycoon, the all news network is also part of that “deep state”, the Washington establishment which, he reiterated, we will send home.

