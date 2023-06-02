Marciniak denounces anti-Semitism, UEFA evaluates the accusations – Football

news-txt”>

UEFA is aware of the allegations concerning the referee Szymon Marciniak, who would have participated in an event organized by a member of the Polish extreme right with homophobic and anti-Semitic positions, and has taken action to obtain clarifications. Already tomorrow, after evaluating the situation and the tests, an announcement is expected on the matter and the decision could also be reached to replace the Pole, designated for the Champions League final between Inter and Manchester City. UEFA and the football community, Nyon underlined, abhor the positions promoted by the group in question and take these accusations very seriously.

Marciniak, who only a few months ago directed the World Cup final in Qatar between Argentina and France, was ‘denounced’ by the ‘Never Again’ association – which defines itself as an independent civil society organization founded in Warsaw in 1996 active against racism, anti-Semitism and xenophobia -, for having participated last Monday as a testimonial in a demonstration-event in Katowice of the Confederacy party, whose leader Slawomir Mentzensi allegedly puts forward theses ‘against Jews, gays, abortion, taxes and the European Union’ .