Marcio Amoroso, what happened to the former Udinese and Milan striker: three start-ups from cosmetics to pet food

Marcio Amoroso next July 5th I will be 49 years old. The former striker hasn’t played since 2016, his last experience was in the American Premier Soccer League with the Boca Raton FC shirt. Today he lives in Brazil, where he is more than split: he is a solicitor, but he has also founded three start-ups (cosmetics, pet food, household appliances), produces wine and is a commentator for ESPN. In the little free time he has available, he goes to the gym or plays tennis and footvolley: When I stopped, I immediately understood that I had to reinvent myself. But by disposition, not by money, he explained in an interview with Locker Room Chronicles.