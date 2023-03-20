Marco Tardelli protagonist of the 2023 edition of Change the World Model United Nations a New York. The former footballer of Juventus e Interworld champion and icon of Spain ’82will talk to young people about the role of sport in the diplomacy and in international relations. The Cwmun in New York is in fact a program that brings together 5 thousand students from all over the world to discuss the big themes of the international political agenda. This year’s event is scheduled from 24 to 26 March and the goal is to give young people an experience that simulates that of a delegate of the United Nations. La General Assembly Hall del Palazzo of glass of the UN hosted nine editions of the event between 2012 and 2022: already in 2015, in fact, Tardelli spoke to the General Assembly as part of the same initiative. “It was more difficult than a World Cup final, an incredible emotion,” he said at the time. Today the former footballer and coach is Goodwill Ambassador you Community.

At the 2023 edition, in addition to Tardelli, other football and sport personalities will also be the protagonists of the three days of conferences for young people. It will be Zbigniew Boniek as a special guest: the Polish ex Juventus and Roma, who together with Tardelli won the Champions Cup 1984/85, today is vice president of UEFAwhile from 2012 to 2021 he led the Football Federation of Poland.

Among the guests there is also the 18-year-old Mariaclotilde Adosinia young fencing talent who was the protagonist of a great gesture of fair play last February during a stage of the Under 20 World Cup Of female sword. The blue fencer had won her bout against the French Juliette Punishingbut spoiled by an error by the referee who at 13-12 had erroneously awarded two points to Adosini after his winning jab. The French Baudinot only noticed it at the end of the assault and presented appealbut by regulation it was now too late to repair. When asked by the race directors, Adosini however decided to his own free will to resume the assault from 13-12, effectively giving up a certain victory. In the replay of the match the young blue loses, but at the end of the tournament the whole audience is there applauds.

He will also speak in New York Paul Scaronipresident of the Milan and vice president of the Rothschild Group, and there will be other guests such as the former president of Serbia Boris Tadicthe mayor of Florence Dario Nardellathe director of Limes Lucio Caracciolothe journalists Maria Latella, Myrta Merlino e Federico Grapples, but also Maurizio Massari, Francesco Priolo and Fabrizio Rindi. Also among the speakers Salvatore Carrubba, journalist and academic who is president of the international board of Cwmun. They are part of governance Claudio Corbinopresident of the association “I diplomati”, e Joy Moratti.