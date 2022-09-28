In his opening season in Can, the referee from Livorno is ready for his debut in the top flight on Sunday at the Mapei-Stadium

And the day came. Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will tell – to grandchildren or simply to those who ask her how it is inside the story – that on 2 October 2022 a girl-referee directed a match in the Serie A championship for the first time: the designated match should be Sassuolo -Salernitana, Sunday, 3 pm The day has arrived and for some time now (with increasingly insistent rumors before this last stop) it was assumed that before the stop for the World Cup there would be the Great Step by a woman-referee, even if Maria Sole prefers – rightly – to be called only referee.

THE A AND THE WORLD — In short, the beginning of a New Era has arrived and the step, although exceptional, must be considered normal and preparatory to the future of women in the sector. The final choice of Maria Sole is the daughter of merit, as the top referees have always established and affirmed from the president Trentalange to the designator Gianluca Rocchi. For Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi (so far 23 races in C, 3 in Serie B, one Italian cup and Fourth Man in Monza-Udinese at the third) the times have been anticipated because she was designated to the Under 17 Women’s World Cup in India to be held from ’11 to October 30th.

DIALOGUES — In the meantime, the designator Gianluca Rocchi has expressed his opinion on whether or not to make the Referee-Var dialogues public. “If public dialogues between referee and assistant referees can work? If we do it like rugby yes, in Formula 1 they are filtered. The first thing that would be asked would be what was cut. It is complex, who is on the pitch and who is outside must have adequate communication skills. We are improving a lot, even compared to last year, but it still takes time. On the part of the referees there is total openness. There are no secrets. The problem with broadcasting live is that there is no filter. What happens on the pitch would be felt by the whole world… ”. Meanwhile, there is Ferrieri Caputi in history. See also The Delta variant arrives in Campania: 83 cases. Outbreak in the gym in Agerola

September 28 – 2:23 pm

