Mario Picazo talks about the hurricane that Spain could suffer in the coming months

Spain has overcome its second heat wave so far this year

Mario Picazo, eltiempo.es meteorologist, has already made his prediction for the next few days

Mario Picazo, eltiempo.es meteorologisthas already made his prediction for the next few days and he is clear about it: “During this week several fronts will arrive that will touch the north of the peninsula. With this, instability will increase in these areas“.

Also has wanted to pronounce in networks on climate change. A phenomenon that will bring disastrous consequences for the Mediterranean coast of Spain. “The Mediterranean is a red dot on the planet that breaks records of temperature and contributes a tremendous amount of water vapor to the atmosphere of the region“.

The Mediterranean is a red dot on the planet that breaks temperature records and contributes a tremendous amount of water vapor to the region’s atmosphere. The historical anomaly of the sea as a whole is now close to +3C with a value of around 28C on average. Enough so that with the… pic.twitter.com/f43zReLAFN – Mario Picazo (@picazomario) July 25, 2023

“The historical anomaly of the sea as a whole It is already close to +3C with a value that is around 28C on average. Enough so that with the ideal atmospheric dynamic conditions (like those that characterize Atlantic hurricanes) a full-fledged hurricane walks through its waters“has sentenced.

In addition, he sets a date: “It will be interesting to see what kind of scenario we find ourselves in the final stretch of summer with the first incursions of cold air.”

The US National Hurricane Center has already warned Spain

The future is what worries the experts the most, after years with temperatures that break heat records in thermometers, 2023 continues with the trend and presents historical data. It is entering “uncharted territory” in modern times and it is not yet clear how it will affect it.

Added to this phenomenon is El Niño, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) there is an 80% probability that El Niño be with us before the end of the summer.

“We have just lived the eight years warmer than on record, despite the fact that during the last three years the La Niña episode has exerted a cooling effect that has slowed temporarily the increase in global temperature”, said Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the WMO.

