Home Sports Markanin scored 40+12, Lillard 30+12, the Blazers scored 6 players to win the Jazz – yqqlm
Sports

Markanin scored 40+12, Lillard 30+12, the Blazers scored 6 players to win the Jazz – yqqlm

by admin
Markanin scored 40+12, Lillard 30+12, the Blazers scored 6 players to win the Jazz – yqqlm

Original title: Markanin scored 40+12, Lillard 30+12, the Blazers scored a double victory over the Jazz

On March 23, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Jazz played against the Trail Blazers at home. In the end, the Blazers defeated the Jazz 127-115.

Full game specific score:

29-34, 39-22, 23-32, 36-27 (Blazers first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Trail Blazers: Lillard 30 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists, Sharp 24 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, Watford 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Nurkic 20 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Reddish 11 points and 2 assists rebound;

Jazz: Markkanen 40 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists, Dunn 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Tucker 11 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists, Olynyk 12 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists, Kessler 8 points and 5 rebounds.

(Editor: Chen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Irving's one attack, one pass, one defense is the key, 3 times in 1 minute against the sky, and 3 times against the sky and the road defected jqknews

You may also like

Powerful Russian boss: Sborná is not allowed to...

Uefa to investigate Barcelona over payments to former...

Gasser wins slopestyle qualifier in Silvaplana

Women’s Six Nations: NZ naval officer Kate Williams...

Portland returns to success, 5 points for Fontecchio...

MPs authorize algorithmic video surveillance before, during and...

«I made history»- Corriere TV

EURO | The Netherlands lost five sick footballers...

Olympic Committee, Bach on the “ban” of Russians...

Alpine skiing: ÖSV brings Assinger back as women’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy