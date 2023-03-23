On March 23, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Jazz played against the Trail Blazers at home. In the end, the Blazers defeated the Jazz 127-115.
Full game specific score:
29-34, 39-22, 23-32, 36-27 (Blazers first)
The player stats for both teams are as follows:
Trail Blazers: Lillard 30 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists, Sharp 24 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, Watford 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Nurkic 20 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Reddish 11 points and 2 assists rebound;
Jazz: Markkanen 40 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists, Dunn 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Tucker 11 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists, Olynyk 12 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists, Kessler 8 points and 5 rebounds.
