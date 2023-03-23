Original title: Markanin scored 40+12, Lillard 30+12, the Blazers scored a double victory over the Jazz

On March 23, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Jazz played against the Trail Blazers at home. In the end, the Blazers defeated the Jazz 127-115.

Full game specific score:

29-34, 39-22, 23-32, 36-27 (Blazers first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Trail Blazers: Lillard 30 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists, Sharp 24 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, Watford 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Nurkic 20 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Reddish 11 points and 2 assists rebound;

Jazz: Markkanen 40 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists, Dunn 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Tucker 11 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists, Olynyk 12 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists, Kessler 8 points and 5 rebounds.

