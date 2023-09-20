Home » Marlins Remove Luis Arráez from Batting Order Due to Ankle Sprain
Marlins Remove Luis Arráez from Batting Order Due to Ankle Sprain

In an unexpected turn of events, the Miami Marlins were forced to make a last-minute adjustment to their lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Mets. Second baseman Luis Arráez was removed from the batting order due to a sprained left ankle.

According to the club, Arráez sustained the injury during defensive practices in the infield just before the hitting session. While stepping on a ball, he twisted his ankle and immediately sought medical attention from the team’s trainers. Thankfully, Arráez managed to leave the field on his own, a positive sign on his road to recovery.

The Marlins have stated that Arráez’s condition will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. As of now, there is no concrete timeline for his return to the field. The Venezuelan player’s absence could potentially impact the team’s performance in the upcoming games.

Arráez had recently achieved a significant milestone on Monday by becoming only the fourth Marlin in history to reach 200 hits in a season. This season, he has featured in 114 out of Miami’s 151 games. Notably, this equalled his personal record, which he had achieved last year while playing for the Minnesota Twins.

The Marlins will undoubtedly miss Arráez’s skill set and offensive contributions during his absence. It remains to be seen how the team will cope without their standout second baseman. Fans will eagerly await updates on Arráez’s recovery, hoping for a swift return to form.

