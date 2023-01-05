Giuseppe Marotta, CEO of Inter, in the pre-match match against Napoli also spoke about the market to the microphones of DAZN: “Fantasy in the football transfer market is synonymous with creativity, but these assessments are mainly found in the summer transfer market. In January there’s a repair market, there aren’t always opportunities that match the value of the players you have in your squad. We have a staff that has given us and still gives us satisfaction. Of course, we will have to see if there will be opportunities, but it is difficult to find them, so maximum respect for the staff available to Inzaghi. Skriniar? For him, as for other players, there are dynamics typical of the world of football, other teams are also grappling with these situations. We are negotiating the renewal with its representatives, we believe that Milan deserves to be part of our present and future staff, there is great availability on our part: we hope to reach a conclusion soon. Optimistic? I’m always optimistic in life, but this case optimism is also synonymous with realism: we know we can do a lot, but we can’t do the impossible“.