Home Sports Marotta: “Skriniar? Optimistic but realistic. We can do a lot but not the impossible”
Sports

Marotta: “Skriniar? Optimistic but realistic. We can do a lot but not the impossible”

by admin
Marotta: “Skriniar? Optimistic but realistic. We can do a lot but not the impossible”

Inter’s managing director took stock of the situation regarding the negotiations for the renewal of the Slovakian defender

Giuseppe Marotta, CEO of Inter, in the pre-match match against Napoli also spoke about the market to the microphones of DAZN: “Fantasy in the football transfer market is synonymous with creativity, but these assessments are mainly found in the summer transfer market. In January there’s a repair market, there aren’t always opportunities that match the value of the players you have in your squad. We have a staff that has given us and still gives us satisfaction. Of course, we will have to see if there will be opportunities, but it is difficult to find them, so maximum respect for the staff available to Inzaghi. Skriniar? For him, as for other players, there are dynamics typical of the world of football, other teams are also grappling with these situations. We are negotiating the renewal with its representatives, we believe that Milan deserves to be part of our present and future staff, there is great availability on our part: we hope to reach a conclusion soon. Optimistic? I’m always optimistic in life, but this case optimism is also synonymous with realism: we know we can do a lot, but we can’t do the impossible“.

January 4, 2023 (change January 4, 2023 | 23:58)

© breaking latest news

See also  Under the epidemic, Beijing held a 10,000-person marathon, attracting civil criticism | Foreign guests | Foreign visits | Beijing Marathon

You may also like

28.76 million rollover was emptied Football Lottery jackpot...

Premier League, Kane relaunches Tottenham. Gnonto and Scamacca...

Football Association Cup Taishan reversed the three towns...

Inter-Naples, the words of Simone Inzaghi: “An enterprise”

Empoli, Zanetti half satisfied: “We’ll meet again, but...

[Serie A]Post rescue Milik stoppage time free kick...

Udinese-Empoli / Sottil’s words: “The opponent didn’t touch...

Gesteco, a platinum victory on the wings of...

The 31st World University Winter Games Chinese University...

Naples vulnerable: Milan, Juve and Inter believe in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy