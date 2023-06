What happened in Q1 of Assen qualifying was crazy: Marc Marquez, who was in Bastianini’s slipstream, got distracted for a few seconds, didn’t notice that the Ducati rider had slowed down in front of him and rear-ended him, ending up on the ground. The Spaniard will start 17th on the grid, right in front of Enea. Here is the photo sequence of the episode

