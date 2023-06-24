Home » «The military sites and the air base are under our control»- Corriere TV
The head of the Wagner paramilitary group has released a video of himself in Rostov-on-Don at the Russian military headquarters which oversees fighting in Ukraine. Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed to have taken control of all military targets in the city, including the airport. (LaPresse/Ap)

June 24, 2023 – Updated June 24, 2023, 11:32 am

