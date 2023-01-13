Original Title: Marseille National Badminton Women’s Singles Mixed Good and Bad

CCTV news: January 13, Beijing time news, the 2023 World Badminton World Tour Malaysia Open women’s singles quarter-finals start, the Chinese team is happy and worried. Chen Yufei eliminated former Olympic champion Ma Lin to enter the semifinals, while Wang Zhiyi lost three rounds and stopped in the quarterfinals.

Chen Yufei and Ma Lin’s previous confrontation record is that Chen Yufei is slightly disadvantaged with 2 wins and 3 losses. After the start of the game, Marin entered the state quickly, and she led 4-0, 10-6. Chen Yufei set off a counterattack and chased for 4 points to tie the game. After 11 draws, Chen Yufei maintained stability, and at the same time used surprises to take the initiative to attack, playing two waves of climax to lead 18-13. Ma Lin was very tenacious, chasing 7 points in a row and approaching. Chen Yufei withstood the pressure and counterattacked with 2 points to stabilize the situation. She took the lead with 21-18.

In the second game, Marin took the lead again, and Chen Yufei was biting the score. After the 12th tie, the two played more stalemate, and there were consecutive tie points. After the 19th tie, Chen Yufei seized the key ball and scored two points in a row to make the 21-19 icing on the cake. She defeated Marin 2-0.

Chen Yufei will face South Korea’s An Xiying in the semifinals. An Xiying narrowly beat China‘s Wang Zhiyi 2-1 (21-17, 16-21, 21-19) in the other quarter-final. In the deciding game, An Xiying scored 5 points in a row after 11 draws and took the opportunity to open it. Although Wang Zhiyi stubbornly saved 2 game points, she still lost.