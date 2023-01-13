ROMA – Turn the doctor selection mechanism upside down starting from the actual need for doctors and health care. This is the objective of the working group set up at the Ministry of University and Research and presented yesterday by Minister Anna Maria Bernini in a letter published by Corriere della Sera. The working group, you explained, will involve all the players in the field: from the academic world to the Ministry of Health, together with the conference of the Regions and professional bodies.

The goal, Bernini said, is “to identify sustainable access to medicine, which is a response to the current demand for professionals from the health service and the manufacturing world. A training system that knows how to maintain high efficiency standards. The same – added the minister – must apply to specialization schools “. Within the next quarter, Bernini promises, the ministry will offer an answer for “define a reasoned and effective access program to the Faculty of Medicine“.

Meanwhile, on April 13, fourth and fifth year high school students will be able to take the new medical tests.

