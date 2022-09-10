Original title: Martial: Mourinho changed my number without permission and Soshuai deliberately concealed the injury

On September 10, Beijing time, Manchester United striker Martial, who is recovering from injury, was interviewed by France Football. He said he had been unfairly treated by Mourinho and Solskjaer, and had high praise for Dutch coach Louis van Gaal.

As for Mourinho, Martial said: “The story starts with the jersey number. He texted me on vacation and asked if I wanted No. 11 and explained that it was a great number because of the legend. Ryan Giggs wore it. I told him I had the utmost respect for Ryan Giggs but would have preferred to wear a size 9. But by the time I got back to the club my shirt was already a size 11 (the 9 was taken by Ibrahimovic Take it away), this is not the result I want. Mourinho directly disrespects me.”

Martial said of Solskjaer: “Actually I was injured a lot, but people didn’t know it. I couldn’t speed up for four months after I got Covid. The manager told me he needed me, so I played. .But if I can’t accelerate, I can’t play my style. Anyway, it’s very complicated, I feel like I’m on fire… The coach never told the media about it, and then I Unexpectedly badly injured and unable to play. I was very upset about it, I felt unfairly treated, I was asked to sacrifice myself for the team and then I was left out. It was almost betrayal and it was what I hated the most. “

As for Van Gaal, Martial said: “I had a very good relationship with Van Gaal in the first season. When a gentleman like him took the time to let me watch videos of his games in his office I felt good and willing Study. Once I scored a brace and he asked me to watch the game tape, so how could I have a problem? He told me how to move, where to move, etc. I told him I understood him, he Love my character as well. And with Mourinho, it’s never really relevant.”

