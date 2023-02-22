At the stadium Tursi by Martina Franca, for the 23rd day of the Serie D championship, group H, the challenge between the white-blue hosts and Barletta is staged. Therefore, after less than a year, this beautiful challenge returns which, in the recent past, had earned the promotion play-off and the final of the Italian Cup in its category, all with the utmost respect that has distinguished the two supporters for a few years between a chat and a few pre-game beer.

In the home curve, where the warmest supporters of the Martinese usually take place, the presence in the central block is beautiful, positioned behind the banners of North Curve e Extreme Support. During the entry into the field of the teams, the success of a torch was appreciated, with the torches arranged in sequence in the lower part of the sector. Good cheering throughout the race with the flags always moving and frequent clapping to be sure to be the master. During the first half of the game, a banner of respect towards the Barlettana fans is displayed, confirming the excellent relations between these two fans.

On the other hand, there are over 700 supporters from Barletta who almost completely use up the coupons reserved for them, offering a really nice glance and giving away a very suggestive scarf at the start of the match, which fully involves the whole sector. From a singing point of view, the red and white really offer an excellent performance, despite the fact that the match on the pitch was not the most emotionally engaging. The choirs are well synchronized by the various launchers who, despite being located at a certain distance from each other, still manage to coordinate, even in defiance of the unfavorable conformation of the sector. Throughout the competition, there is a lot of clapping, characterized by the rhythm of the drum and accompanied, as usually happens, by the ever-moving flags. At the end of the ninety minutes, the players go to thank their fans who have never given up, trying to drag the team along despite the disappointing final draw. Opposite souls instead under the home curve, by virtue of a surprising Martina who continues to snatch precious points from the “big players”, with the intention of reaching the goal of salvation as soon as possible.