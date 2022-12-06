Here is the livery of the 100% electric Trident racing car that will take part in Season 9: grit and character for the cars driven by Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther

The countdown has almost come to an end and Maserati is counting down the days one by one. After 13 years of waiting (Maserati hasn’t taken part in an official competition since 2009) the Trident is ready to get back on track: it will already do so during the Formula E winter tests from 13 to 16 December in Valencia, before making its debut with the Tipo Folgore, the brand’s first 100% electric single-seater, on 14 January at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City. In fact, the first of the 17 rounds of the championship dedicated to electric propulsion single-seaters will take place overseas, which from Season 9 sees the entry of the Modena team under the supervision of Giovanni Tommaso Sgro, head of the racing department. The first Italian team to take part in the championship, “a huge responsibility that makes us proud”, comments Sgro.

The presentation — 2023 will be an important year for the Formula E World Championship, with the single-seaters making their debut in their third generation configuration. Within this regulation, Maserati Msg Racing unveils the livery of the electric single-seater. In the heart of Modena and the Motor Valley, in Piazza Grande, the new racing car makes its official appearance and is shown to the public. A tribute to the city that has hosted the brand for over 80 years and awakens the memory of the sporting successes of the Trident.

the livery — Electric blue is the dominant color of the cars of Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther, the drivers who will be entrusted with the task of “aiming for the podium, because we want to be leaders in this championship”, says Giovanni Tommaso Sgro. The Trident is beautifully displayed on the nose of the single-seaters and the Maserati Corse signature with the Italian tricolor stands out on the side pods, where further sponsors will make their appearance but the profile will remain as it is seen now, without the shade of blue to minimize the car weight.





Maserati Tipo Folgore: the technique — Maserati Tipo Folgore, whose name ideally unites the 1926 Tipo 26 with which Alfieri Maserati won the class and finished 8th overall in that year’s Targa Florio and the current and future 100% electric models, will be the Formula E car fastest and most efficient in league history. This is thanks to front and rear motors that deliver 600 kW of regenerative power and 95% energy efficiency, capable of obtaining over 40% of the energy used in the race from regenerative braking alone.

From the track to the road — In terms of performance and efficiency, the new single-seater reaches its peak with a latest-generation technological platform, ideal for developing and transferring the high levels of innovation characteristic of this car, from the track to the road, giving further impetus to the commitment of Maserati in the world of electrification (remembering that the Modenese brand is already in an advanced stage of work, since 100% electric models are ready to enter the market, such as the Grecale Folgore). "An exchange of technology and innovation – explains Sgro – which makes it possible to make the most of the enormous amount of data collected on the track. So much so that we also chose Formula E for the high number (17) of seasonal appointments: in this way in just one season countless data can be collected and technological development can have a very fast process. This is the most competitive platform in the world that you could wish for in the electric world. And we want to replicate the same reputation that Maserati has built over the years on the electric cars that we will produce".