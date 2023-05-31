Massimo Ferrero: ‘I sold Sampdoria’ – Football

news-txt”>

Never has relegation to Serie B been celebrated so much. Massimo Ferrero sold Sampdoria to Andrea Radizzani and Matteo Manfredi at the end of two very long days, full of uncertainties, braking, accelerations, heart-pounding hours. In the end, after a very tight negotiation that led to a 40 million bond loan that allows for recapitalization, Sampdoria can slip with a certain joy into Serie B while maintaining the sporting title and its symbol, that ‘Baciccia’ that Ferrero has said he paid 20 million.

The handover is announced by Massimo Ferrero himself in a telephone interview with the local TV station Telenord, an interview which ends with the phrase “you will regret me” and is finally made official with a meager press release which arrives shortly after 10pm and establishes the safety measures of society’. “UC Sampdoria SpA announces that the Shareholders’ Meeting has approved the delegation to the Board of Directors for the issue of a bond loan and for a capital increase of up to 40 million, functional to the execution of the company’s restructuring plan “. Sure, it’s a ‘debt’ operation but it will allow the club to lick the wounds of a bankruptcy season and start a reconstruction that won’t be painless. Yet the party rages under the club headquarters.

Someone ventures some trumpeting on the street.

“We’re all happy, it’s been two intense days, we have to thank all the parties involved who have done a great job, there are many other things to do but that’s not all and we have to work a lot” said Sampdoria president Marco Lanna as he descended to greet the fans.

“We have taken an important step but there are many others that we have to take. Now we have to pedal”.