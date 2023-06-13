‘Masterchef’ fired its most unstable contestant in a program full of emotions

The first test of the night showed the applicants as we had rarely seen them. In the opening minutes of the program, the judges recalled the three months of competition that have currently accumulated, and to ease the tension at this stage of the contest, a few days before the final, Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, Pepe Rodríguez and Jordi Cruz wanted to have a nice detail with the contestants.

After receiving Lorena Castell, winner of ‘MasterChef Celebrity 7’, who returned to the kitchens in a very special program for applicants. The contestants were showing the different dishes that the mysterious boxes hid, which this time were covered with mirrors that reflected the faces of the applicants and their evolution in the program throughout these three hard months.

The test consisted of cooking a family dish that they had to improve by adding the cutting-edge techniques they had learned throughout their time at ‘MasterChef’. Before starting the test, the different applicants were able to speak by video call with their different relatives to find out some of the secrets hidden in the dishes they had to prepare in the first test of the night. The dishes were not only tested by the judges, the ‘Masterchef’ kitchens received several relatives of the contestants who also had to try their preparations.

Pilu, Eneko and Lluis were the best dishes in the test. Lluis had a good risotto, but the bad plating played a trick on him. Pilu got a great dish that had a good harmony. Eneko made a very well-done preparation with a great technique, being the best of all Eneko’s elaboration, who also received a one-month stay at Jordi Cruz’s Abac restaurant.

Jotha, Alex and Ana went straight to the elimination test. The poorly cooked meat, a sauce with significant defects, as well as a bad reinvention of one of the traditional dishes that there was nowhere to take it were the main triggers that made these three contestants put their continuity in the format at stake.

In the elimination test, the black aprons had to make a low-calorie sweet dish with no added sugar. To do this, they replaced sugar with sweeteners. In this test, Jordi Cruz put on his jacket, demonstrating that it is possible to prepare a rich and nutritious dessert without using sugar. In addition, chef Joan Roca visited the kitchens of ‘MasterChef’.

Alex was the winner of the elimination test despite being the contestant’s main Achilles heel. The decision was not at all clear, finally Ana wanted to make a fritter, but she did not manage to achieve a preparation at the level of a 23 program, while Jotha did not achieve a good creaminess in her lemon tart either. The final verdict left Ana expelled after having been trying to compete in ‘Masterchef’ for six years and having passed 17 elimination tests.