‘MasterChef’ fired Leti after a basic dish and with burnt parts

It flies says goodbye to the kitchens of ‘MasterChef‘. The Madrid judge became the tenth expelled from the TVE culinary talent after failing to convince the jury with a basic, hard dish with burnt parts.

The contestant had to make the dried pasta, but in Jordi’s words, she has “remained a little hard, even burnt partsand the filling was scarce”. “I had little work”, the judge concluded to end by telling him that they know that “you can do much better.”

At the end of the evaluations, Pepe Rodríguez pronounced the name of the applicant so that she would leave the kitchens, who assumed that she knew that she would be expelled with

Then, the rest of the classmates have come down from the gallery to say goodbye to their partner. “You will have to be happy because they have all gone down. They love you”, Pepe said. “Yes, yes. I’m leaving very happy for them. I’ve loved living the experience and I’m leaving happy.”

“It has been a pleasure to meet you because you always face challenges with the same attitude, very serene, with joy, and that is very important,” the judges told her, while she stated: “I am many years old, so I have to be happy And that’s what I tried to convey.” “You do it very well, so much so that it looks like you have Ana”, Pepe concluded by pointing out to the applicant who could not hold back her tears.