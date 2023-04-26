Thundercat shares his single, “No More Lies”, with Tame Impala

Thundecat He hadn’t released any song for three years, but he has surprised all his fans by releasing a new single called “No More Lies” in collaboration with the artist Kevin Parkerthat is to say the man after Tame Impala.

The song that the duo has composed is most electrifying, as it brings together each other’s individual styles with great precision. It is a loving lament where Thundercat He reflects on a love relationship that is doomed to fail and for which he assumes responsibility. It all culminates with a most sincere monologue from the bass player in which he questions whether honesty is the best way to lead a relationship. The artist himself confessed that he had always wanted to work with Kevin (Tame Impala) and explained that he hoped to collaborate more with him in the future.

This single arrives in the midst of the rise of Thundercatwho began the year performing with Steve Lacy in the 65th Grammy Awards and was awarded Best Progressive R&B Album in the 63rd GRAMMY Awards (2021) for his record “It Is What It Is”. I also take his music to the ceremony of the MTV European Music Awards of the year 2022. In addition, the musician’s voice and bass appear in the most recent and main theme of the album “Cracker Island” of Gorillaz. In our country he performed a few months ago as a guest artist of the very same Red Hot Chili Peppers.

