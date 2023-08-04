Brutally beaten female hotel worker in Jablanica | Info

KE (28), an employee of the “Jablanica” hotel, claims that the owner of the aforementioned restaurant, A.DŽ, brutally beat her. (44) only because she asked to be paid her July salary.

The aforementioned incident happened on Tuesday, August 1, and the case was reported to the Jablanica Police Station by DK, the mother of the beaten worker.

Due to severe physical injuries, KE has been undergoing medical examinations at the University Clinical Hospital Mostar until today, while A.DŽ. according to Sarajevo media, he was released from custody after his arrest.

According to the beaten worker, the day before the incident, she and her colleagues decided to quit their jobs because of the pressure and humiliating situations they suffered from the hotel owner. They planned to leave in October, but due to the unbearable situation at work, they announced that they will leave this month, after they receive their salary for July.

He states that the hotel manager did not take their decision well, which caused a verbal attack that lasted the whole day. In the end, A.DŽ. brutally beat KE, resulting in two fractures – on the left eye and on the cheekbone.

“I was free that day and did not come to work. The next day, August 1, when I came to work, I heard from my colleagues that the director called a meeting with colleagues from the kitchen and that she stated that I was the only one to blame for the entire situation, that I was the one who persuaded my colleagues to go with me, which is not true. They voluntarily quit their jobs. I did not persuade anyone nor did I intend to. We are all of legal age, close in age“, said the beaten girl for RadioSarajevo.

She emphasizes that she cannot force anyone to leave their job and their salary, which was miserable for them.

“They said that I am the one who brings unrest to the facility, that I spread gossip and the like. Around 8:00 p.m., I confronted the director. I said there was no need for him to spread gossip about me and that I was leaving. She denied it, and said she would call her colleagues to confirm it. Colleagues confirmed that she said that and in the end she confirmed it and accused me that I was to blame for everything, that I held a monopoly among the workers.

She threatened me that she would call the owner of the hotel, that he would solve the problem. He told her on the phone to tell me to go home, to which I said that I won’t until I get my salary, that’s my right, I worked for a whole month and that’s what I asked for. She said she would never pay me“, KE testifies

KE further states that the owner then came and asked for salary. According to her, he said he would never pay her, and then punched her.

“Then I was sitting on a chair, he tore my shirt, I tried to defend myself. His wife, the cook and the cook were present there, and she just left the room. The cook tried to get between us as we pushed but to no avail, I don’t think she was hurt. That’s where he hit me twice. I wasn’t sure from the shock I suffered, but I know he punched me. He dragged me towards the back exit and there are no cameras there. That’s where I got a good bachelor’s degree. He pulled me by the hand, by the hair, most often there were punches, slaps, insults, he insulted me, called me derogatory names, pushed me against the wall. I couldn’t defend myself. When I saw that I had no more strength, that my face was swollen, that I had been brutally beaten, I just sat on the step and asked him to give me the phone so I could call my parents. He continued to challenge me, asking me ‘can you do anything else’. I just told him to move so I could get my stuff. He moved and I took my things and left the hotel and called my parents“, states KE

The beaten girl further states that her parents called the police, and that she gave a statement in the police car.

“I was in shock, in fear, with undercurrents. I was admitted to the emergency room in Jablanica. They literally cried when they saw me. They just took a picture of me so they had proof and sent me to Mostar to the hospital ‘Under the White Mountain’. There they examined me in detail, they thought that there would be an operation, that they did not know how deep the fractures were. Tomorrow they informed me that there is no need for surgery, but that there are major injuries that can heal naturally“, KE told about her terrible experience.

The aforementioned case was taken over by the Prosecutor’s Office of Herzegovina-Neretva Canton (HNK) – Konjic branch office.

“The suspect and the victim were questioned, everything else was collected, and it was determined that there were no elements for detention. He was detained twice for 24 hours and will be released“, said the Prosecutor’s Office.

They added that the investigation against the suspect continues, and that he will certainly be punished for his actions.

“Dnevni avaz” reported earlier from UKB Mostar that the girl was hospitalized in the department for maxillofacial surgery.

