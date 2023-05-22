Sunday morning update at 9.30

PIEDMONT “The night passed without reports of critical issues and requests for support”: this is what the president Alberto Cirio and the councilor Marco Gabusi communicate, in constant contact with the operations room of the Civil Protection of the Piedmont Region. It continues to rain throughout the western Alps, albeit not with strong intensity. The Po continues its flood increase and has just passed the danger level in Villafranca Piemonte and Carignano.

The levels of some streams (Varaita, Ghiandone) continue to be just above the danger level, while the Ellero is stable just below the danger level. There are now 90 municipal operational centers (Cocs): 50 in the province of Cuneo, 38 in the province of Turin, plus Casale Monferrato in the province of Alessandria and Rocca d’Arazzo in the Asti area. 1,170 volunteers are at work in the area, of which 780 from the Regional Coordination and 390 from the Aib Corps, who mainly deal with monitoring the area.

Please note that the orange alert is in force for hydrogeological and hydraulic risk in the upper and lower Valsusa and in the Chisone, Pellice, Stura, Orco, Lanzo, Sangone, Varaita, Maira, Po, Tanaro valleys and in the Cuneo plain. In the rest of the territory, the alert is yellow (excluding the areas of Toce and Scrivia). Until today afternoon, Sunday 21 May, heavy or very heavy rainfall is expected in the foothills of Torinese and Cuneese.